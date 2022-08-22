Healthcare IT Market Is Expected to Increase at A CAGR of 15.4% And Is to Reach A Market Size Worth $ 549.95 Bn in 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Healthcare IT Market Trends – Rise in the adoption of paperless technology solutions in the healthcare industry.

Healthcare IT Market Size – USD 201.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – Rise in the adoption of paperless technology solutions in the healthcare industry.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare IT market size reached USD 201.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be valued at USD 549.95 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to increasing government initiatives to implement Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) solutions in the healthcare sector in developing countries and preference for digital payments in the healthcare industry. Adoption of paperless technology and solutions in the healthcare industry has been increasing rapidly in the past few years and this is expected to further boost growth of the global healthcare IT market growth during the forecast period.

High deployment and maintenance costs of healthcare IT solutions are key factors expected to restrain deployment, and hamper growth of the global healthcare IT market to a certain extent going ahead.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2021, the American Hospital Dubai – which is a division of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group – in collaboration with the multinational digital healthcare company Cerner Corporation, declared the very first findings of one of the prototypes from its data lab on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The lab serves as a model in the region to develop clinically driven AI techniques with validated predictive model results to support the healthcare industry.

Deployment of IT healthcare services has been increasing rapidly as services provided include maintenance and technical support, and this is driving revenue growth of the service segment to a significant extent.

Due to enhanced data and information security, deployment of on-premise IT healthcare solution is increasing, which is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the on-premise segment during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The Healthcare IT report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the Healthcare IT market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The major companies studied in the report are:

Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epic System Corporation, SAP SE, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the Healthcare IT market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Healthcare IT industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the Healthcare IT market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hardware

Software

Service

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Electronic Prescribing System

Laboratory Information System

Tele-health

Computerized Provider Order Entry System

Electronic Health Records

Picture Archiving and Communication System

Healthcare Analytics

Radiology information system

mHealth

Fraud management

Vendor-neutral archive

Revenue cycle management

Customer relationship management

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the Healthcare IT market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The Healthcare IT report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected Healthcare IT market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Healthcare IT market.

The report further analyses the changing Healthcare IT market dynamics.

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the Healthcare IT market growth.

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors.

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies.

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Healthcare IT Market Size Worth USD 549.95 Billion by 2027