Global Legionella Testing Market Key Players, Application, Growth Rate and Forecasts to 2027

ReportsnReports

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Legionella Testing Market is projected to reach USD 439 million by 2027 from USD 296 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of legionella-related illness, and rising demand for rapid diagnostics."The PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the legionella testing market, by test type, during the forecast period."The legionella testing market is segmented into culture methods, urinary antigen tests, direct fluorescent antibody tests, and PCR based on product. In 2021, the PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the legionella testing market. Market growth can largely be attributed to its speed, versatility, and simplicity.Download a Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=6132346 "Water & Other Industries segment accounted for the highest CAGR."Based on the end user, the legionella testing market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, water & other industries, and another end user. In 2021, the water & other industries segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising population and urbanization, and the increased demand for new water resources"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region legionella testing market."The global legionella testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as government efforts to increase awareness about early disease diagnosis and regular health check-upsThe primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)• Merck KGaA (Germany)• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US)• bioMérieux S.A. (France)• Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US)• Alere, Inc. (US)• Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)• Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)• Pall Corporation (Danaher) (US)• Quidel Corporation (US)• Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)• Hologic, Inc. (US)• QIAGEN (Germany)• Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)• Environmental Safety Technologies, Inc. (US)• Hydrosense (Scotland)• Accepta Ltd. (UK)• LuminUltra Technologies Ltd. (Canada)• Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc. (Canada)• BioAlert Solutions (Canada)• Pacific Water Technology (Australia)• Aquacert Ltd. (UK)• DTK Water (UK)• Sens Solutions (Spain)• Genomadix, Inc. (US)• Phigenics, LLC (US).Direct Purchase of the Global Legionella Testing Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=6132346 Research Coverage:This report provides a detailed picture of the global legionella testing market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as test type, application, end-user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.