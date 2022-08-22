Global Smart Commute Market Size Is Booming Worldwide At A CAGR of 14.5% By [2022-2028] | Industry Overall Size-Share, Demands, Key Development Trends, Growth Opportunities, Key Suppliers, SWOT Analysis, and Future Market Outlook till 2028

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Smart Commute Market” 2022-2028 report discovers comprehensive insights on key manufacturers with share information, market size and projection, key dynamics, growth factors, and new company profiles. The report provides detailed information about the market overview, prevalent trends, demand, and recent developments impacting the market growth in the coming years. Smart Commute Market opportunities analysis, strategic growth analysis, product launches, marketplace expanding, and technological innovations are also highlighted. The report uncovers Smart Commute market size, potential growth, trends and expansion strategies followed by top prominent players.

Smart commute refers to travelling from one place to another on regular basis through carpooling, vanpooling, bike pooling, bicycle pooling and metro. In order to plan more energy efficient transportation in urban areas, public transport companies, officials and other stakeholders have developed a holistic approach by taking smart commuting into consideration.

The global Smart Commute market size is projected to reach US$ 78 million by 2028, from US$ 29 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2022-2028.

The Research Report focuses on the competitive landscape of the industry including company profiles, business overview, sales area, market performance and manufacturing cost structure.

Smart Commute Market Top Manufacturers Analysis:

South Florida Commuter Services

ePoolers Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Quick Ride

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Metrolinx

ZipGo Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority

Oakland Smart Commute

CommuteSMART

BlaBlaCar

Turo

Carma Technology Corporation

The report focuses on the Smart Commute market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends.

Based On Product Types, the Smart Commute market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Van Pooling

Bike Pooling

Others

Based On Applications, the Smart Commute market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

Personal

Enterprise

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

