Radiotherapy Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend

Emergen Research Logo

The rise in the incidences of cancer, improved technological advances, new product launches, and strategic collaboration are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Radiotherapy Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most pursued market reports including a top to bottom examination of the worldwide Radiotherapy market. With the ascent in the predominance of malignant growth, the majority of the medical clinics are embracing effective items offering ideal therapy. For example, in January 2020, Provision Healthcare sent off third proton treatment focus establishment in Southwest Orange County, Florida.

The global Radiotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 7.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, rise in geriatric population, and rise in adoption of radiotherapy. The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand for the industry. Increasing technological advances in the radiotherapy is one of the factors snowballing, the market growth. For instance, Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) which differentiate between healthy cells and cancer cells and provide optimum efficacy

The middle is supposed to treat roughly 700 patients each year and will be furnished with cutting edge oncology data framework RayCare and treatment arranging framework RayStation from RaySearchHospitals and facilities are the significant end-clients of the market.Continue expanding interest for mechanical advances in the market elevated a few market players to foster high level variant of their item contributions. For example, in January 2020, Elekta consented to an arrangement with the Institute Jules Bordet, Brussels for Elekta Unity MR-linac framework, Versa H.D. direct gas pedals (linacs), and to overhaul Elekta Infinity linacs. The absolute agreement was esteemed at around USD 24.2 million.

To Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/49

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Varian Medical Systems,

Inc. (U.S.),

Elekta (Sweden),

Accuray Incorporated (U.S.),

Ion Beam Applications S.A. (Belgium),

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India),

ViewRay,

IsoRay Medical, Inc. (U.S.),

Provision Healthcare (U.S.),

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan),

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and

Reflexion Medical (U.S.)

One of the report's focal parts is the expansive Radiotherapy market division that incorporates the item type range, application range, end-client industry scene, huge geological locales, and the top market competitors. The central participants' monetary situations, alongside their net benefits, deals volumes, deals income, producing costs, and other monetary proportions, have been precisely measured in the report.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Consistent rising pervasiveness of disease coming about, a raised interest of radiotherapy in the end advanced the market development. As per the American Cancer Society, around 1,806,590 new malignant growth cases and 606,520 disease passings in the U.S. are assessed in the year 2020.

To know more about the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiotherapy-market

Emergen Research have segmented the global Radiotherapy Market on the basis of products, types, applications, end-users, and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy Product

Linear Accelerators (LINAC)

Conventional LINAC

Stereotactic Advanced Electron/Cobalt-60 LINAC

CyberKnife

Gamma Knife

TomoTherapy

Particle Therapy Systems

Cyclotrons

Synchrotrons

Synchrocyclotrons

Conventional Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Products

Seeds

Applicators

Afterloaders

Electronic Brachytherapy Products

Systemic Radiotherapy

Iobenguane-131

Samarium-153

Rhenium-186

Yttrium-90

Radium-223

Phosphorous-32

Radio-Labelled Antibodies

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy

Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

TomoTherapy

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Stereotactic Therapy

3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D-CRT)

Particle Beam Therapy (Heavy-ion and Proton Therapy)

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy

Low-dose-rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

High-dose-rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Pulsed-dose-rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

Intravenous Radiotherapy

Oral Radiotherapy

Instillation Radiotherapy

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Spine Cancer

Brain Cancer

Pediatric Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Penile Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Independent Radiotherapy Centers

North America is anticipated to witness several growth opportunities leading to the increase in the level of awareness among consumers owing to the availability of a large number of research institutes, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and also rise in the prevalence of cancer, which will significantly influence the growth of the industry.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Radiotherapy market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Radiotherapy market?

Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/49

Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

To know more about the Emergen Research reports

Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market

Nano Drones Market

Fermented Food and Ingredients Market

Mobile Robot Market

Forensic Technology Market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Radiotherapy Market Size Worth USD 7.65 Billion by 2027