LA Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP Announces Michael Saryan Has Been Recognized By Super Lawyers in The Areas of Business, Securities & Corporate Finance.

Structure Law Group, LLP, is pleased to announce that Los Angeles Business Attorney, Michael B. Saryan, has been selected to the 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers list as a Rising Star for the third consecutive year.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 22, 2022

Los Angeles Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP is pleased to congratulate Mr. Saryan, for his selection to the 2022 Super Lawyers list in the areas of Business, Securities & Corporate Finance. This marks the third consecutive year Mr. Saryan has been selected to the competitive list of attorneys. Each year no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

Mr. Saryan is a Top-Rated Los Angeles business attorney with a focus on venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, private securities offerings, crowdfunding, corporate structuring, cryptocurrency, blockchain and commercial transactions. Mr. Saryan represents businesses of all sizes ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, in a broad range of industries, including technology, manufacturing, cannabis, real estate, hospitality, financial services, and blockchain. Beginning in 2020 and throughout 2021 and 2022, Mr. Saryan has heightened his focus on startup company financing and has advised well over 100 companies preparing them for crowdfunding campaigns and private financing offerings. Mr. Saryan's representations to clients often includes advising companies, boards of directors, private equity, venture capital firms, and high net-worth individuals and businesses in public and private merger and acquisition transactions, partnership arrangements, joint ventures, public and private capital raising transactions, and general corporate matters.

ABOUT SUPER LAWYERS (PROVIDED BY SUPER LAWYERS)

Thomson Reuter's Super Lawyers is a rating service naming outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers. Super Lawyers recognizes outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Annual selections are made using a multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.

ABOUT STRUCTURE LAW GROUP, LLP

Structure Law Group, LLP, is an established full-service business and litigation law firm with locations in San Jose, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. SLG provides legal services to companies of all sizes as well as individual entrepreneurs with a national and international practice. SLG assists clients in all areas of California business law including start-ups and financing, business litigation, merger and acquisitions, employment law, intellectual property, debtor and creditor rights and commercial real estate. SLG is a dedicated team of legal professionals who have a deep understanding of business entities of all sizes. SLG is committed to providing an exceptional client experience through innovative and cost-effective legal services and solutions.

PRACTICE AREAS INCLUDE:

Blockchain & Cryptocurrency

Business Transactions

Business Litigation

Construction Contracting & Payment Claims

Corporations

Debtor & Creditor Rights

E-Commerce

Employment

Immigration EB-5 Fraud Litigation

Limited Liability Companies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Real Estate

Start-ups & Financing

Technology Licensing & Protection of Intellectual Property

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/structure-law-group-llp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StructureLawGroup

Los Angeles Office:

1801 Century Park E #475

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Phone: (310) 818-7500

Silicon Valley Office:

1754 Technology Drive

Suite 135

San Jose, CA 95110

Phone: (408) 441-7500

For more information about the legal services offered at Structure Law Group, LLP, please call (310) 818-7500 or visit http://www.structurelaw.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/8/prweb18853500.htm