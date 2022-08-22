Blubrry Partners with Rev for Industry-First Podcast Transcription and Captioning

Blubrry champions accessibility and inclusivity with closed caption support in a new web-based audio player

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) August 22, 2022

Blubrry is introducing a new web-based podcast player that uses transcription products integrated with Rev. This will provide Blubrry podcasters with closed captioning, as well as transcriptions for inclusiveness – an industry first.

There's more to podcasting than just audio. Content should be available for everyone in whatever format they desire or require. We are excited to offer an accessible podcast audio player –a first in podcasting – with our new transcription partner, Rev, the No. 1 speech-to-text service in the world.

Transcriptions from Rev are integrated into the publishing system and the player.

"We set out to solve an accessibility problem in podcasting and were so excited that Rev could fit directly into our plans," said Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry. "We needed transcriptions of the highest-quality and with the best accuracy on the market today."

Until Sept. 15, 2022, all Blubrry Hosting customers may try this for free. Podcasters can add the service for $10 a month with a translation limit equal to their media storage level.

Users will not have to leave the Blubrry publishing or PowerPress platforms, as transcripts are integrated into the podcast publishing process.

Rev's dedication to accessibility, productivity and reliability is why it is the premier speech-to-text service in the world. The combination of automation and skilled professionals ensures that podcasters will always get the best transcription possible.

"Podcasts are an incredible source for information and entertainment," said Jason Chicola, CEO of Rev. "A global medium for insights and inspiration, there's a huge opportunity to universalize the way they're consumed. Our partnership with Blubrry means everyone is empowered to access that information – and that every voice can be heard."

About Blubrry: A trusted distributor for podcasters worldwide, Blubrry offers such tools and services as hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private internal podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact Blubrry.

Rev

Through a combination of industry-leading ASR and a community of skilled freelancers, Rev helps people understand the human voice. Rev provides captions, transcriptions and subtitles with unmatched speed, accuracy and affordability, allowing its 750,000 users to leverage insights and make every word actionable and accessible. Developed using a diverse dataset to ensure accuracy for all dialects and accents, Rev's speech-to-text APIs support 30 languages and counting. Learn more at Rev.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/blubrry_partners_with_rev_for_industry_first_podcast_transcription_and_captioning/prweb18854826.htm