U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Texarkana, Texas Office

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Bowie County with the opening of their Texarkana, Texas office

TEXARKANA, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in Texarkana. The new office is part of the organization's Outreach Program serving rural and underserved communities and will offer convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments to patients in Bowie County beginning August 22nd. The office will treat patients of all ages for a range of dermatologic conditions including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.

Patients seeking dermatologic treatment in rural areas may have extensive wait times or may have to travel an hour or more to reach practitioners in urban and suburban areas. U.S. Dermatology Partners is opening over 30 new locations across eight states to address this problem. New offices, like the one in Texarkana, will give patients in rural areas easier access to essential dermatological care. Certified Nurse Practitioner Brooke Raney will be the primary practitioner at the Texarkana office with oversight from Board-Certified Dermatologist,Dr. Jennifer Holman.

Paul Singh, CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners, said, "We are pleased to provide quality dermatologic care to the residents of Texarkana and Bowie County. The preventive treatment options available to patients at this new office location will help to improve their health and provide them with the opportunity to detect serious conditions like skin cancer at an earlier stage when it is more easily treated."

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Wichita, Kansas, Granbury, Texas, and Enid, Oklahoma which expand on their efforts to reach more patients, delivering high-quality care, throughout the country.

The new Texarkana office is conveniently located at 1726 Galleria Oaks Dr, Texarkana, TX 75503. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (903) 280-7748 or click here to request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the largest and most sought-after dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 1.5 million patients each year. With over 90 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com

