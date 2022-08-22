Silicon Valley Business Litigation Attorney, Austin Jackson, at Structure Law Group, LLP Has Been Selected to The 2022 Edition of The Super Lawyers Rising Stars List.

Structure Law Group, LLP is pleased to congratulate Silicon Valley Business Litigation Attorney, Austin Jackson, who has been named to the Northern California 2022 Super Lawyers List. This is his third consecutive year of selection to the competitive list of attorneys.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Valley Business Litigation Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP, is thrilled to announce that attorney, Austin Jackson, was selected for the 2022 Northern California Super Lawyers list. As a skilled and experienced attorney, Mr. Jackson is well versed in all aspects of business law, including, shareholders and partnership disputes, trade secret litigation, contract litigation, as well as commercial real estate litigation. Mr. Jackson's practice encompasses all aspects and stages of business litigation and commercial litigation, including discovery, mediation arbitration and trial. Mr. Jackson has been selected for his preeminent legal skills in the area of Business Litigation for the third consecutive year.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyer uses a multi-phase selection process that begins with independent nominations from other lawyers in the field. After rigorous review and research of each candidate, focused on peer recognition and professional achievements, Super Lawyers makes Rising Star's selections that include no more than 2.5% of attorneys in the state. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers.

About Structure Law Group, LLP

Structure Law Group, LLP, an established full-service business litigation and transactional law firm with locations in San Jose, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. As a dedicated team of legal business professionals, SLG solves complex problems in a pragmatic and effective fashion to companies of all sizes with a national and international practice. SLG is committed to providing an exceptional client experience through innovative and cost-effective legal services and solutions.

