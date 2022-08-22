Hauslane's newest range hood offers maximum suction for front-burner fumes

UC-PS38 features unique perimeter suction design to eliminate all cooking byproducts

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hauslane, the world's friendliest range hood company, releases the UC-PS38, an under-cabinet range hood with an innovative perimeter suction design that decentralizes the suction zone to more effectively capture smoke, steam and other byproducts from the entire cooking area, including front-burner cooking. The unit's dual motors ensure home cooks have the option to engage professional quality suction for heavy duty cooking as well.

"Many range hoods can't effectively capture fumes generated by the front burners, which causes these cooking byproducts to escape the range hood," said Calvin Ruan, co-founder and CEO of Hauslane. "The perimeter suction design of our UC-PS38 unit activates suction all along the perimeter of the unit to capture cooking byproducts from every burner with ease."

Many home chefs prefer to cook on front burners for convenience, and cooking byproducts will often escape when a unit's suction zone is positioned in the rear or centralized within the range hood. In contrast, Hauslane's perimeter suction design enables the UC-PS38 to capture smoke and cooking fumes from all zones, providing comprehensive coverage of the cooking surface.

The new 30-inch range hood has a sleek, stainless-steel body, with a clean and contemporary design. Six-speed settings make finding a balance of power and noise a simple task. Oil tray, panel filters and a steam clean function work in tandem to collect grease and build-up within the range hood, making maintenance easy and prolonging the life of the product and its individual components.

Additional Features

Customizable energy saving LED lighting

Touch screen panel, with a digital clock

Price: $499.99 MSRP

About Hauslane

Launched in 2018, Hauslane is the world's friendliest range hood company that has been transforming the century-old kitchen ventilation category with an easy, fun and informative purchase process. As one of the most successful and fastest growing new brands in the kitchen appliance industry, Hauslane puts people first by providing top-tier education, customer service and premium range hoods that eliminate grease and fumes from the kitchen. Its innovative and beautiful products enable home chefs to cook their favorite foods with confidence while also enhancing indoor air quality. For more information about Hauslane, call 800-929-0168 or visit Hauslane.com.

