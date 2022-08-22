RiverGlade Capital Closes $453 Million Private Equity Healthcare Fund II

CHICAGO, August 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RiverGlade Capital ("RiverGlade"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today the closing of its latest fund, RiverGlade Capital Fund II, LP ("Fund II"), which was over-subscribed and exceeded both its target size and initial cap with $453 million of total capital commitments. RiverGlade's founders have invested in healthcare services together for over 20 years and will continue to remain focused on healthcare investing in the lower middle market by partnering and supporting founders and management teams of exceptional companies that are driving outcomes for patients, providers, payors and the communities they serve.

Fund II is RiverGlade's second institutional fund, following a $325 million debut fund raised in 2019. Fund II received strong support from RiverGlade's existing institutional investor base, as well as a select group of new investors.

Capstone Partners acted as placement agent and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to RiverGlade.

RiverGlade Capital is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams to grow exceptional healthcare companies. RiverGlade invests in companies that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information visit, http://www.rivergladecapital.com.

