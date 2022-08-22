FTI Consulting Appoints Abi-gail Marshman as Head of Financial Crime for Middle East and North Africa

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN today announced the appointment of Abi-gail Marshman as a Senior Managing Director and Middle East and North Africa Head of the Financial Crime practice within the firm's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.



Ms. Marshman, who is based in Abu Dhabi, brings more than two decades of financial crime control experience to the role, including expertise in regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering, counterterrorist financing and sanctions. Her considerable leadership skills and deep knowledge of the financial sector will further strengthen the firm's position as a leading provider of financial crime solutions.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Marshman worked at the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, where she established and led the Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism Supervision department. Whilst there, she introduced robust compliance processes and frameworks across the region, implemented supervisory and cloud-based technology, and led the adoption of a swathe of new guidance being issued to the banking sector.

Ms. Marshman has been an active member of a number of industry bodies and authorities, including the UAE's delegation to the Financial Action Task Force ("FATF"), where she participated in the financial sector components of the country's mutual evaluation process. She was also an official in the South African delegation to the FATF, where she focused on financial sector policy issues.

"The heightened focus on combatting financial crime in the Middle East is ever-increasing, bringing greater onus on companies and commercial banks to have more effective tools," said Richard Grint, a Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of Financial Crime at FTI Consulting. "Abi-gail brings substantial knowledge from both a regulatory compliance and practitioner perspective on how to combat these risks. Following the arrival of Zarik Nawaz in Dubai earlier in the year, Abi-gail's appointment cements the expansion of our practice and gives our clients access to a valuable resource."

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Marshman said, "FTI Consulting provides the perfect platform for me to continue my efforts to improve the level of financial crime risk mitigation in the region. It will be a privilege to help build the financial crime practice in MENA, and I look forward to assisting clients with their safeguarding against the imminent risks to their businesses."

