Gelling Agents Market worth $8,890 million by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Gelling Agents Market size is projected to reach USD 8,890 million by 2027 from USD 4,520 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing demand for Gelling agents from food & beverage industry, as well as rising disposable income in emerging economies are the major drivers for the market. Food additives like gelling agents are certain substances that are added to the food products in order to maintain and improve its taste, safety, texture, freshness, appearance. The usage of gelling agents in a particular food product is justified when its usage has a particular technological need, to enhance the stability of the food products, and to preserve the nutritional quality of the food.

Based on product type, pectin product type is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the overall Gelling agents market during forecast period.



The pectin product type segment is the largest and fastest growing segment from 2022-2027. Pectin is utilized as a gelling, thickening, and stabilizing agent in a wide range of fruit products, including marmalades, fruit-based yogurts & desserts, and baked goods. It is also utilized in sweets like jams and jellies to give them a gel-like structure.

Based on function type, thickener is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the overall gelling agents market during forecast period.



The thickner segment is the biggest and fastest-growing market during 2022-2027. The key growth driver of the high consumption in this segment is owing to their demand in various applications such as food & beverage. Thickeners are substances which increase the viscosity of a foodstuff. Gelling agents are substances which give a foodstuff texture through formation of a gel. Emulsifier is the second-fastest growing segment in the gelling agents market.

Based on nature, organic is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the overall gelling agents market during forecast period.

The organic segment is the largest material segment of gelling agents. Its growth is attributed to dynamic shift in consumer preference with people seeking products that have no ill-effects on their health. Since artificial gelling agents are attributed to various health problems, preference for cosmetics and food products inculcated with organic gelling agents has emerged.

Based on application, Food & Beverage is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the overall gelling agents market during forecast period.



The food & beverage application is the fastest-growing segment of gelling agents. Its growth is attributed to reduced cooking time, enhanced texture and color, and increased shelf life are a some of the advantages gelling agents in food products.

Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the gelling agents market during the forecast period.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for gelling agents market is attributed to increasing awareness and consciousness among the population about healthy food and eating habits. The growing confectionery market in the Asia Pacific is driving the market for gelling agents, especially those used in candies.

The key players in the Gelling Agents Market include:

Cargill Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company(US), E. I. DuPont De Nemours (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Naturex, Nexira, Kerry Group(Ireland).

These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as agreements & collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions.



