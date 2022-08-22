Nylon Cable Ties Market Exclusive Top Players Profit Oriented Business Startegies Analysis Report with Forecast to 2026

Nylon Cable Ties Market Trend

The market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in incidence of PMS, increase in awareness of PMS therapeutics, and surge in healthcare expenditure across the world drive the growth of the global nylon cable ties market. By type, the Nylon 6 segment held the largest share in 2018. On the other hand, by region, North America would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.3% by 2026.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Nylon Cable Ties Market by Type (Nylon 6, Nylon 6,6, and Others) and Application (Electronics & Electrical, Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global Nylon Cable Ties industry accounted for $129 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $253.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.86% from 2019 to 2026.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The nylon cable ties market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the nylon cable ties market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the nylon cable ties market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The electronics & electrical segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to dominate during 2019–2026. The automotive segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the estimated period. The other segments assessed in the report take in building & construction, agriculture, consumer goods, and industrial.

Some ruling enterprises in the global nylon cable ties market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global nylon cable ties industry include Ascend Performance Material, Partex Marking Systems AB, YUEQING HUADA PLASTIC CO. LTD., HellermannTyton 3M, Inc., Changhong Plastics Group Imperial Plastics Co. Ltd., Hont ELectrical CO Ltd.

The automotive segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period. The flourishing growth in automotive production to support ongoing demand and the requirement of custom car manufacturing drive the growth of the segment. However, the electronics & electrical segment dominated the global nylon cable ties market in 2018, accounting for more than nearly one-third of the market. Electronics and electrical is the primary application area for nylon cable ties where they are used to route busy cabling network. Therefore, increasing electronics and electrical production is expected to propel the growth of the segment.

