Alternative Proteins Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2030

Rising per capita income of consumers and increasing demand for vegan and plant-based products are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 14.76 Billion in 2021 Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trends – Rising demand for organic products and shift toward a sustainable lifestyle” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Alternative Protein Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Alternative Protein Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Alternative Protein industry for the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Rising demand for organic products and shift toward a sustainable lifestyle are significant factors that are expected to increase demand for alternative protein. Increasing awareness of health risks associated with meat consumption and growing activism against animal cruelty have led to rising adoption of vegan products as an alternative source of protein content. According to World Health Organization (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), intake of red meat is carcinogenic to humans. These conclusions had been based on the proof for colorectal cancer. Data showed a positive correlation between processed meat consumption and stomach and pancreatic cancer.

Key Highlights From the Report

• Plant-based segment revenue is expected to grow at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for plant-based protein substitutes.

• Dairy alternatives segment is expected to account for the largest revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of protein concentrate in food and bakery products.

• North America is expected to register higher revenue growth rate in plant-based protein market over the forecast period due to robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing plant-based protein products, such as Kerry Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, and Tate & Lyle PLC.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Alternative Protein market include:

Kerry Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Royal Avebe UA, Corbion NV, Glanbia PLC, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères Le Romain, and Tate & Lyle PLC.

Based on the product type, the Alternative Protein market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented global alternative protein market on the basis of source, application, form, and region:

• Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons;2019–2030)

o Plant-based

o Insect-based

o Microbial-based

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

o Meat Substitutes

o Dairy Alternatives

o Bakery

o Nutrient Supplement

• Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons;2019–2030)

o Dry Form

o Wet Form

Regional Analysis:

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Alternative Protein industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Alternative Protein?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

