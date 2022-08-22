Refractories Market Report to 2027: A $31+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

The global refractories market to reach US$ 31.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Refractories Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global refractories market reached a value of US$ 24.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Refractories are non-metallic, porous, inorganic, and heterogeneous materials designed to withstand high industrial pressures and temperatures. These materials can be divided into several types, including fireclay, magnesite, chromite, high alumina minerals, silica, etc. Refractories are manufactured using substances that are adherent to corrosion from solids, liquids, gases, mechanical and thermal stress, abrasion, gas diffusion, etc. They are used in furnaces and boilers to contain heat and protect the processing equipment from intense temperatures. As a result, refractories find widespread applications across various sectors, such as iron, steel, energy, chemical, manufacturing, non-ferrous metals, glass, cement, ceramics, etc.

Market Trends

The expanding steel sector across countries is one of the primary factors driving the refractories market. Besides this, the escalating utilization of refractories in the construction sector, on account of their high temperature resistance and convenience for installation, is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing infrastructural activities, especially in developing nations, are also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the emerging trend of recycling these materials and the elevating technological advancements are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the growing requirement for non-ferrous metals and the rising usage of automotive, aerospace, electrical, and medical castings are expected to propel the refractories market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Coorstek Inc.

Imerys Usa Inc.

Krosaki Harima Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Refratechnik Holding GmbH

RHI Magnesita GmbH

Vesuvius Plc

The report has segmented on the basis of form, alkalinity, manufacturing process, composition, refractory mineral and geography

Breakup by Form:

Shaped Refractories

Unshaped Refractories

Breakup by Alkalinity:

Acidic and Neutral

Basic

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Dry Press Process

Fused Cast

Hand Molded

Formed

Unformed

Breakup by Composition:

Clay-Based

Nonclay-Based

Breakup by Refractory Mineral:

Graphite

Magnesite

Chromite

Silica

High Alumina

Zirconia

Others

Breakup by Application:

Iron and Steel

Cement

Non-Ferrous Metals

Glass

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

