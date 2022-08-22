Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market size is expected to reach $70,026.4 Mn by 2028 | At a market growth of 75.1% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Size – USD 789.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 75.1%, Market Trends – Rising adoption of blockchain technology for quicker cross-border payments.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blockchain technology in BFSI market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 70,026.4 Million by 2028, and register a rapid CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global blockchain technology in BFSI market is expected to increase significantly in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to increasing demand for distributed ledger technology in banks. Rising adoption of blockchain technology for capital optimization is also a major factor expected to further boost global blockchain technology in BFSI market growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of blockchain technology for cross-border payments is expected to further support growth in market size in future.

The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Blockchain Technology In Bfsi market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Blockchain Technology In Bfsi industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Blockchain Technology In Bfsi industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Key Highlights of Report

Public blockchain segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue expansion at a CAGR of 75.3% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to increasing application of public blockchain type applications such as Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Platform segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud technology and blockchain software.

In terms of revenue contribution to the global blockchain technology in BFSI market, the smart contract segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing demand for self-executing contracts in the banking sector.

Banking segment is projected to account for comparatively higher market share during the forecast period due to growing use of blockchain technology to simplify banking operations.

The Blockchain Technology In Bfsi research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Blockchain Technology In Bfsi report are:

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, Auxesis Group, AlphaPoint Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain technology in BFSI market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Consortium blockchain

Private blockchain

Hybrid blockchain

Public blockchain

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Services

Platforms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Record keeping

Compliance management

Smart contract

Digital currency

Payment

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Insurance

Banking

Non-banking financial company

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Blockchain Technology In Bfsi market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

