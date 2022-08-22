Heart rhythm devices Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global Heart rhythm devices Market is expected to reach USD 30.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

Market Size – USD 17.91 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends– Increasing development of technologically advanced products.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Heart rhythm devices Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Heart rhythm devices Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Heart rhythm devices industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases, increasing rate of obesity and geriatric population, increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco, favorable insurance and funding scenarios, and the adoption of technological advances are playing vital role in boosting the market growth of heart rhythm devices. The rise in heart related diseases is the prominent reason of high number of death globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In 2019, more than 2 million Americans had arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation and is reported one of the most common cause of death globally. Heart rhythm devices is one of the most effective method for the tracking arrhythmia and help prevent death associated with arrhythmia.

Key Highlights from the Report

• Discontinuation in follow up with physicians is one of the prominent market restraint, to remove the limitation market players are engaged in developing PoC or heart rhythm devices at homecare settings. For instance, in July 2020, AliveCor launched KardiaCare- a digital health subscription service that record ECG of the heart at home without need of any physicians

• Heart rhythm devices that are to be implanted such as ILR, ICM and others work for certain time that might hinder market to avoid discontinuation players are engaged in developing optimum products. For instance, in June 2020, Boston Scientific received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the LUX-Dx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) System, a new, long-term diagnostic device implanted in patients to detect arrhythmias associated with conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AF), cryptogenic stroke and syncope

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Heart rhythm devices market include:

Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Hill-Rom Holding (US), and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Cardiac Science, Livanova, Stryker, Schiller AG, Biotelemetry, Applied Cardiac System, Zoll Medical Corporation among others.

Based on the product type, the Heart rhythm devices market is segmented into:

Emergen Research have segmented the global Heart rhythm devices Market on the basis of types, applications, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

o ECG devices

o Product

1. Resting ECG Devices

2. Stress ECG Devices

3. Holter Monitors

o Lead

1. Single Lead ECG Wires

2. ECG Lead Wires

3. Others

o Pacemakers

1. Implantable

2. External

o Defibrillators

o Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

1. S-ICD

2. T-ICD

o External Defibrillators

1. Manual External Defibrillator

2. Automatic External Defibrillator

3. Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

o Implantable Loop Recorders

o Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

1. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D)

2. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P)

o Others

Applications outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

• Bradycardia

• Tachycardia

• Heart Failure

• Others

End Use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

• Home Care Settings

• Others

Regional Analysis:

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Heart rhythm devices industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Heart rhythm devices?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Heart rhythm devices Market Size Worth USD 30.34 Billion by 2027