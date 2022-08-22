Cold Storage Construction Market Size Hit Around USD 18.59 Billion by 2027 | 113.8% CAGR - According To Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Cold Storage Construction Market Trends – Ongoing rise in sales through eCommerce channels due to pandemic

Cold Storage Construction Market Size – USD 6.97 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.8%, Market Trends – Ongoing rise in sales through eCommerce channels due to pandemic” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cold storage construction market is expected to reach a market size of USD 18.59 Billion by 2027, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. High revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rising demand for processed and perishable food products. Increasing initiatives of governments to increase adoption of cold storage facilities to reduce food loss and wastage has been driving demand for and deployment of cold storage construction and services. The increasing need for proper handling and storage of food products and minimize risks of cross-contamination has been boosting demand for additional ad larger cold storage facilities.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Cold Storage Construction Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Cold Storage Construction industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Cold Storage Construction market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Cold Storage Construction market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

To get a sample copy of the global Cold Storage Construction market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/480

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Cold Storage Construction market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Cold Storage Construction market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Cold Storage Construction industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2020, Lineage Logistics, which is an innovative and well-established provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions provider, announced completion of acquisition of Emergent Cold. The acquisition is expected to help the company in providing more advanced and innovative logistics services globally.

The perishable food segment accounted for largest market share of 36.0% in 2019. Rising disposable income of consumers in developing economies has been resulting in increasing demand for perishable food products.

Production stores segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. The increased need for protection of food products and raw materials against spoilage and contamination during various production processes has been driving demand for production stores.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cold-storage-construction-market

Global Cold Storage Construction Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Cold Storage Construction market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Cold Storage Construction market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Cold Storage Construction market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Cold Storage Construction industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

To receive a sample copy of the report at an incredibly discounted rate, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/480

Leading companies profiled in the report:

AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics, Swire Group, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Kloosterboer, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., VersaCold Logistics Services, Tippmann Construction / Interstate Warehousing, Inc. (a Tippmann Group Company) and Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. De C.V.

Get access to the full description of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/480

Emergen Research has segmented the global cold storage construction market on the basis of application, storage type, cold storage warehouse type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Biopharmaceutical products

Perishable food (Fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, dairy products)

Processed food

Chemicals

Flowers & plants

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Bulk stores

Production stores

Ports

Others

Cold Storage warehouse type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Refrigerated containers

Blast freezers and chillers

Cold rooms

Pharmaceutical cold storage warehouse

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Request a customized copy of report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/480

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Explore More Emergen Research Report @ www.emergenresearch.com

Industrial Refrigeration Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-refrigeration-market

Scara Robot Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/scara-robot-market

Artificial Intelligence In Agriculture Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market

Talcum Powder Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/talcum-powder-market

Visual Analytics Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/visual-analytics-market

Digital X Ray Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-x-ray-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-cold-storage-construction-market

Contact Us:

Cold Storage Construction Market Size Worth USD 18.59 Billion by 2027