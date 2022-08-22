With 22.1% CAGR, Adaptive Learning Software Market Size to Reach USD 7.94 Billion [2022-2027]

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Adaptive Learning Software Market Size is projected to hit USD 7.94 Billion in 2027, at CAGR of 22.1% during forecast period [2022-2027]; Rising Emphasis on Digital Education to Boost Market in North America

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our analyst, The global adaptive learning software market size is expected to reach USD 7.94 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period [2022 - 2027]. The emergence of advanced computing technologies in education systems are expected to promote the expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Adaptive Learning Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End User (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2027,” The market size stood at USD 1.61 billion in 2019.

Notable Development:

August 2020: DreamBox Learning announced that it has added new features to its online math program to better support hybrid and virtual school models amid COVID-19 disruptions.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Period 2022 to 2027 CAGR 22.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 7.94 billion Base Year 2019 Adaptive Learning Software Market Size in 2019 USD 1.61 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Deployment; End User and Region



Growth Drivers Inclination Towards Innovative Learning to Increase Demand for K-12 Software Growing Preference for Game-Based Learning Software to Augment Market Growth





Regional Analysis:

Rising Emphasis on Digital Education to Boost Market in North America

The market in North America is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing partnerships and collaboration among digital education vendors and institutes to incorporate advanced software in existing education models.

For instance, in January 2018, DreamBox Learning partnered with Knotion, a Mexico-based learning solution provider, to deliver an adaptive math learning platform in English and Spanish to empower personalized and differentiation for thousands of K-9 students across Mexico. Furthermore, the growing digitalization and awareness about digital education in educational institutes will further favor the growth of the market in North America. For instance, in October 2019, DreamBox Learning partnered with the Nevada Association of School Administrators (NASA), to provide NASA educators access to on-site training, research-driven live webinars, and other professional development resources.

Market Driver:

The popularity of Game-based Learning Software to Bolster Growth

The increasing inclination towards innovative game-based learning experiences to engage and empower learners will have a tremendous impact on the global market for adaptive learning software during the forecast period. Gamification has the potential to motivate and encourage users, thus enhancing retention rates and boosting engagement. Moreover, the constant efforts of educational institutes to implement gaming models to engage students in learning activities can foster the healthy growth of the market. Hence, the growing adoption of AI-based digital learning solutions such as PlayGen, tratbeans, Gamelearn, and Indusgeeks Solutions will enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

Colossal Utilization of E-learning platforms to Aid Market During Coronavirus

The temporary closure of schools, universities, and institutes has greatly impacted learners, educators, and skill development establishments amid coronavirus. While some countries are planning to reopen education institutes, it is likely to observe enormous demand for e-learning in the coming days. Furthermore, the increasing reliability of virtual learning among students will push the growth of the adaptive learning software market. Similarly, the rising government support to provide free education through adaptive learning will have an excellent effect on the market. Besides, the growing awareness about the benefits of e-learning such as one-to-one instructions, greater time efficiency, confidence-based approach, the capability to create individualized learning paths, and personalized learning for a heterogeneous group will subsequently foster the healthy growth of the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Market Segmentation:

By Deployment: On Premise, Cloud

By End User: K-12, Higher Education, Corporate

By Region: North America, Europe, The Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific

Covid-19 Impact:

The coronavirus incident has caused massive loss and disruption to various industries across the globe. We understand that this health disaster has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Market for Adaptive Learning Software:

International Business Machines Corporation (New York, US)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Enbala Power Networks, Inc. (Canada and the US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US)

General Electric (Massachusetts, US)

AGL Energy (Sydney, Australia)

AutoGrid (California, US)

Siemens (Munich, Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Enernoc, Inc. (Massachusetts, US)

Comverge (Georgia, US)

Blue Pillar, Inc. (Indianapolis, US)

Enel X (Boston, US)

Next Kraftwerke (Cologne, Germany)

Schneider Electric (Paris, France)

ABB (Zurich, Switzerland)





Major Points in TOC:

