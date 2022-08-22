Firefighting Foam Market | Exclusive Report on Biggest Challenges and Growth Opportunities in the Industry 2020-2027

Firefighting Foam Market Research Report

The market is categorized into oil & gas, aviation, marine, mining, and others. The oil & gas segment dominated the global market

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand from end-use industries and government rules and regulations regarding fire safety have propelled the growth of the global firefighting foam market. By type, the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) held the largest market share in 2018. Contrarily, by end user, the oil & gas segment dominated the market in 2018. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region would garner the fastest CAGR by 2026.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Firefighting Foam Market by Type (Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-AFFF), Protein Foam, Synthetic Detergent Foam, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining, and Others):Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. According to the report, the global firefighting foam industry was pegged at $856.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5104

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The firefighting foam market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the firefighting foam market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the firefighting foam market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The market is categorized into oil & gas, aviation, marine, mining, and others. The oil & gas segment dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. The segment would maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5104

Some ruling enterprises in the global firefighting foam market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global firefighting foam industry include Dr. Sthamer, National Foam, Angus Fire Ltd., Kerr Fire, Sffeco Global, DafoFomtec Ab, Solberg, Auxquima, Perimeter Solutions, Eau&Feu, DIC Corporation.

The AFFF segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global firefighting foam market. The segment would dominate the market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% by 2027. The aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) can be used in both class A and class B fire cases, which drives the growth of the segment. The market also analyzes segments including alcohol resistant aqueous film forming foam (AR-AFFF), protein foam, and synthetic detergent foam.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the firefighting foam market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the firefighting foam market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/firefighting-foam-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.