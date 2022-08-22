Autoinjectors Market Size is projected to reach US$ 4.39 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.70% | IMARC Group

Autoinjector Market Report

The global autoinjector market size reached US$ 1.65 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 4.39 Billion by 2027, At a CAGR of 16.70% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Autoinjector Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global autoinjector market size reached a value of US$ 1.65 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.39 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.70% during 2022-2027.

Autoinjector Market Overview :

Autoinjectors refer to self-injectable medical devices used to administer drugs and antidotes through the subcutaneous or intramuscular route. They comprise spring-loaded prefilled syringes or cartridges that deliver a calculated dose of medication upon being activated. They facilitate easy self-administration, enhance patient compliance, lower anxiety, and ensure dosage accuracy. They also help reduce needle phobia of patients, minimize needlestick injuries caused by hidden needles, and improve the efficiency of healthcare professionals. As a result, autoinjectors are widely utilized for rapid and safe drug administration during emergency conditions, including diabetes, multiple sclerosis (MS), migraine, seizures, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a Free PDF Sample Copy for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/autoinjector-market/requestsample

Autoinjector Market Trends and Drivers:

The global autoinjector market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of chronic and lifestyle diseases and the escalating demand for enhanced patient convenience. Additionally, individuals are rapidly shifting from conventional devices toward self-administrating devices, such as autoinjectors, due to the growing awareness regarding their benefits.

In line with this, several favorable initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries to promote the usage of autoinjectors in schools for first-aid treatment during emergencies have augmented the product demand. Furthermore, the leading players are launching innovative, simple, and cost-effective autoinjectors based on advanced technologies for treating relapsing-remitting MS and other conditions, thereby propelling the market growth.

Other factors, including the expanding healthcare industry, aging population, rising product approvals, surging adoption of targeted therapies, growing inclination toward homecare therapeutics, and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Global Autoinjector Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amgen Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMGN), Antares Pharma Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Haselmeier GmbH (Sulzer Ltd.), Johnson & Johnson, Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.), Novartis AG, SHL Medical AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Ypsomed Holding AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Disposable Autoinjectors

Reusable Autoinjectors

Breakup by Application:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Multiple Sclerosis

Others

Breakup by End User:

Home Care Settings

Hospitals and Clinics

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3rLHIXb

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Research Report :

Disposable Medical Sensors Market Report 2022-2027

Hemoglobinopathies Market Report 2022-2027

Anti-Venom Market Share 2022-2027 : https://www.openpr.com/news/2709508/anti-venom-market-share-2022-2027-industry-trends-size

Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Size 2022-2027 : https://www.openpr.com/news/2709533/healthcare-cognitive-computing-market-size-to-worth-around-us

Print Label Market Report 2022-2027 :https://www.openpr.com/news/2709735/print-label-market-report-2022-2027-size-industry-share

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800