Mirror Coatings Market Size Reach US$ 967 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 7.2%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global mirror coatings market size reached US$ 642 Million in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Mirror Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global mirror coatings market size reached US$ 642 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 967 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027.

Mirror coating is the process of vacuum deposition of reflective materials on polished surfaces. It comprises aluminum, gold, silver, chrome, dark chrome, copper, nickel, titanium, and dielectric coating. It is utilized in coating lenses or glasses, which are required in outdoor sports and adventures, such as golf, skiing, and hiking, to decrease light transmission by minimizing harmful wavelengths from reaching the eyes. It enables sunglasses to enhance sun protection by optimizing the useful light that passes via the lens and guarding against harmful visible light.In addition, the mirror coating is applied in astronomical telescope mirrors by using thin layers of various metals that are reflectors of visible light. As a result, it finds extensive applications in the construction, automotive, solar power, healthcare, and architecture industries across the globe.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mirror-coatings-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising demand for mirror coatings in the production of solar cells due to the increasing environmental awareness among the masses represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, mirror-coated lenses are used in solar power systems to generate renewable energy and enhance the thermal efficiency of the systems. Along with this, the escalating demand for solar power systems to decrease the carbon footprint and harmful emissions positively influences the market.

In addition, the increasing utilization of mirrors in industrial constructions as a structural unit, insulation material, and cladding element is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, mirror coatings are extremely effective in reflecting light and protecting the surface of buildings from chemical degradation and abrasion. This, coupled with the growing employment of mirror coatings to retain the color, texture, and strength of structures, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, there is an increase in the utilization of mirror coatings on residential and commercial buildings to keep them cool under high temperatures and reduce heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) operation costs around the world. This, in confluence with the burgeoning construction industry, is strengthening the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising application of smart mirrors inthe retail industry with enhanced technology, such as gesture recognition, artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR), is propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce high-quality silver coatings for decorating molding products, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.

Breakup by Resin Type:

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Nano Coatings

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Breakup by Substrate:

Silver

Aluminium

Others

Breakup by End User:

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Energy

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Arkema S.A.

CASIX (Fabrinet)

Diamon-Fusion International Inc.

Dynasil Corporation

Edmund Optics Inc.

FENZI S.p.A.

Ferro Corporation

Guardian Glass LLC (Koch Industries Inc.)

Pearl Nano LLC

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials Co. Ltd (NBC)

Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3bmaaGh

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/584265282/fly-ash-market-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2022-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/584573785/functional-fluids-market-report-2021-26-trends-share-size-growth-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/584574543/magnetic-sensors-market-reach-us-5-7-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-7-87

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583400051/glycerol-market-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-7-2-during-2022-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/582836037/e-liquid-market-trends-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast-2022-27

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/581757717/flow-chemistry-market-size-share-demand-growth-and-forecast-2021-26

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/576202657/bioethanol-market-size-share-demand-growth-and-analysis-2021-26

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800