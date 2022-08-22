Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market 2021-26: Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global positive airway pressure devices market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global positive airway pressure devices market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Positive airway pressure (PAP) devices are utilized in the treatment of snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). They also find application in respiratory ventilation to increase the oxygenation of patients in intensive care units (ICUs). They have straps for positioning the mask, hose or tube for connecting the mask to a motor and air filter for purifying the air entering the nostrils. Nowadays, leading manufacturers are introducing automatic PAP devices, which rely on proprietary algorithms to adjust the pressure delivered noninvasively.

Market Trends:

As per studies conducted by various healthcare institutes, PAP devices can be used for treating type 1 respiratory failure among coronavirus disease (COVID-19)patients. Besides this, the shortage of mechanical ventilators is driving the market. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, depression, and heart disorders is positively influencing the need for developing OSA among individuals. This, along with favorable reimbursement policies, is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Breakup by Product Type:

Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Sleep Labs

Home Care

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

3B Medical Inc.

Apex Medical Corp.

Compumedics Limited (D & DJ Burton Holdings Pty Ltd.)

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (Drive International LLC)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Resmed Inc.

Smiths Group Plc

Somnetics International Inc.

Vyaire Medical Inc.

