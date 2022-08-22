Subscription period for the Year of the Rabbit commemorative coins and Lunar Year Commemorative Coin Collector Box (2020-2031) ending next Friday

MACAU, August 22 - The online subscription period for the 2023 Year of the Rabbit commemorative coins and Lunar Year Commemorative Coin Collector Box (2020-2031) will end at 6:00pm on 2 September 2022 (next Friday). Hence, AMCM would like to remind Macao residents who are interested in subscribing for the said coins and collector box to complete the online subscription process ( https://www.amcm.gov.mo/static/COCSCollection_2022/terms_pt.html ) before the mentioned deadline. A service counter has also been set up at the lobby of AMCM during the mentioned period to provide registration service for those who require assistance. For enquiries, please visit our webpage or call our hotline at 28565071 or 28565072.

Furthermore, citizens who are interested to purchase the 1 oz Silver Proof coins or other types of coins of the 2020 Rat, 2021 Ox and 2022 Tiger Lunar Year that were previously launched by AMCM, may visit the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office located at Largo do Senado. As supply of the coins is limited, please contact the General Post Office Philatelic shop for more information (Tel.: 83968513).