Artificial Organs Market Size Reach US$ 29.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 8.8%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global artificial organs market size reached US$ 17.4 Billion in 2021.

Artificial organs refer to human-made engineered medical devices that are implanted or integrated into the human body to replace and replicate the functions of a faulty or missing organ. They are generally manufactured using plastic that is seeded with stem cells from the transplant recipient; therefore, the body’s immune system does not reject these organs. At present, the unavailability of adequate natural organs for transplantation and the scarcity of organ donors have been major concerns around the world. In addition to this, finding a compatible organ also poses problems for patients. As a result, the demand for replacement/transplant organs is relatively very high as compared to the supply.

Market Trends:

One of the significant factors which are impelling the growth of the artificial organs market is the increasing prevalence of medical conditions such as strokes, diabetes, cardiac diseases, and chronic kidney diseases. This can be accredited to sedentary lifestyles and the rising consumption of fast food across the globe. Moreover, manufacturers are also investing in research and development activities to suffice the requirements of patients. For instance, they are introducing artificial organs which offer enhanced patient comfort. Further, the consistently growing geriatric population is also influencing the demand for artificial organs. Some of the other factors that are strengthening the market growth are increasing healthcare awareness among individuals, growing incidents of accidents and severe injuries, and the rising acceptance of organ transplant procedures worldwide.

Breakup by Type:

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Heart

Artificial Pancreas

Cochlear Implants

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Abiomed Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

HeartWare International, Inc.

Cochlear Limited

Boston Scientific Corporation.

