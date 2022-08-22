Global Dry-Mist Disinfection System Market Assessment worth $ 1.20 Billion by 2027 -Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Dry-Mist Disinfection System Market info Global Dry-Mist Disinfection System Market seg

Global dry-mist disinfection system market is expected to grow at an 11.9% CAGR from US$ 446.8 million in 2018 to US$ 1206.5 million by 2027.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Dry-Mist Disinfection System Market- by Brand Type (Airdecon, Spraymatic, HaloFogger LS, Nocospray, Nocomax, Twincruiser, RHEA Compact, Sanosil Halo and Other Brands), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

The spread of different bacteria and pathogens that result in healthcare-associated infections is significantly influenced by environmental contamination. Decontamination is therefore crucial, especially in healthcare and medical services systems. In recent years, dry-mist disinfection systems have become a prominent type of disinfection technology. These systems use dry-mist disinfection to clean surfaces and the air in confined spaces through the chemical reaction of hydrogen peroxide. The 99.99% death rate is provided by the various hydrogen peroxide and positively charged ion combinations. Facilities like the food industry, hospitals, daycare centres, schools, and retirement homes use dry-mist disinfection systems.

The hospital setting is a significant source of disease transmission. Numerous patients, workers, and visitors in hospitals might become sick as a result of the different germs and viruses present and develop hospital-acquired illness (HAI). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one out of every 31 patients gets infected with HAI. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that HAIs cause an estimated 1.7 million illnesses and 99,000 deaths annually in American hospitals. Cleaning and sanitising hospital surroundings, such as visitor rooms, isolation rooms, biologic safety cabinets, medical equipment, patient rooms, and operating rooms, is imperfect and prone to human error procedure. A dry mist disinfection system is a suitable solution to the aforementioned problem. The growing awareness of the importance of disinfection processes and the high prevalence of HAIs and SSIs are driving the market for dry-mist disinfection systems.

Over the coming years, North America is expected to dominate the market for dry-mist disinfection systems. Legislation that is continuously changing, healthcare spending, increasing awareness of health and hygiene and increased R&D effort among formulators of surface disinfectants, producers of raw materials, and end-users have all contributed to the market expansion in recent years. Numerous huge worldwide businesses are steadily expanding their presence in the region by setting up considerable production and manufacturing facilities there in order to meet the rising demand and serve the neighborhood's healthcare services. Additionally, the Asia Pacific Dry-Mist Disinfection System market is anticipated to expand considerably throughout the projected period. Due to technological and R&D advancements in industrial technologies, the market in the region has advanced further. The region's increasing demand for products, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has a significant positive impact on product consumption. The availability of affordable active ingredients has sped up market expansion both domestically and abroad.

Major market players operating in the Dry-Mist Disinfection System market include Amity International, Hygeco International Products, Mar Cor Purification Europe, AirInSpace S.A.S., Laboratoires Anios S.A., Oxy'Pharm, IBL SPECIFIK, Quip Labs, Salvis Global, STRAMM-AIR Kft, KUGEL medical GmbH & Co. KG, and VIGITECHNICS.

Market Segments

Global Dry-Mist Disinfection System Market, by Brand Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Airdecon

• Spraymatic

• HaloFogger LS

• Nocospray

• Nocomax

• Twincruiser

• RHEA Compact

• Sanosil Halo

• Other Brands

Global Dry-Mist Disinfection System Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Dry-Mist Disinfection System Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Dry-Mist Disinfection System Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Dry-Mist Disinfection System Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Dry-Mist Disinfection System Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Dry-Mist Disinfection System Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

