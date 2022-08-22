WORK ON EAST MALAITA MINI-HOSPITAL COMMENCES

Construction work on the East Malaita Constituency (EMC) modern style mini-hospital has commenced Friday last week (20 August 2022) after building materials for the project were delivered onsite on Thursday 19 August 2022 at the Atori wharf.

Member of Parliament for East Malaita Constituency Hon. Manasseh Maelanga who is the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) made the declaration as he officiated the unloading of projects materials from MV Zaraly Friday morning at the Atori wharf.

A good number of constituents including paramount chiefs, community respected leaders, women, youth, children and contractor representatives witnessed the significant event this morning with delight.

A former diplomatic partner should have funded the project but due to the country’s diplomatic switch in 2019 to the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) it delayed its progress until EMC office reached out to PRC for support.

PRC is providing building materials and funding towards the development of the hospital project which when completed and operational will serve the people of the Eastern Region of Malaita as far as East Fataleka to East Kwaio and even people from East Are’are.

In his brief remark during the unloading of project materials, Hon. Maelanga acknowledged his people for their continuous cooperation and support especially towards such livelihood projects that will help their lives.

“Getting such projects together is not easy but through our togetherness we can achieve our vision and greater things that will help our livelihood.”

DPM Maelanga meets his constituents.

Maelanga then thanked PRC for their continuous support towards the government development programmes and policies and particularly support towards the development of the mini-hospital project.

He further stated that his constituency will continue to work in partnership with PRC and other donor partners to help develop his constituency now and into the future.

“I further call on other constituencies in the Solomon Islands to embrace this development partnership with PRC and other donor partners as we strive to improve the lives of our people,” Hon. Maelanga said.

Chief Arnon Ketei who is the Chairman of the Ward Development Committee (WDC) for Ward 15 thanked the government and PRC for such livelihood support.

He said this is a dream come true for Eastern Region.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Dr. Samson Viulu thanked Landowning groups in East Malaita for their support and for allowing their land to accommodate such livelihood project and development that will help constituents for many years to come.

He also congratulated the leadership of DPM Maelanga for delivering such lifesaving projects through the EMC office for seeking assistance from PRC and also acknowledged PRC for their funding support towards the development of the hospital project and other livelihood projects in EMC and other constituencies in other provinces.

“We can only achieve development if we work together and support each other,” PS Viulu added.

PS MRD Dr. Samson Viulu meets East Malaita constituents.

He also thanked Malaita Provincial Government for their continuous support towards development within Malaita Province.

PS Viulu then called on constituents of EMC to continue to support the work of their MP and his constituency office officials.

Other projects that were delivered also include;

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene project (WASH) which include 69 water tanks of varied capacity (1000-3000litres) also funded by PRC.

Boats under the fishery project.

Delivery of machineries for construction of new feeder roads in East Malaita and maintenance work.

Gravels, bricks, steel rods, fuel drums and other materials for the mini hospital.

Machineries to construct the mini hospital.

Profiling and pegging of East Malaita Constituency mini hospital project to kick start foundational construction work has commenced Saturday last week by Harly Designs Consultancy Ltd.

Unloading of boat projects at Atori wharf.

Some of the boats funded by East Malaita Constituency with CDF.

Some of the machines for road work landed at Atori wharf.

PS MRD Dr. Samson Viulu have a conversation with EMC official.

Vehicles for mini-hospital and road works in EMC.

Water tanks for EMC WASH Project funded by PRC through CDF.

Unloading of CDF projects at Atori wharf.

Building materials for the mini hospital project.

Water tanks for East Malaita Constituency WASH project funded by PRC through CDF.

Materials for EMC mini hospital funded by PRC through CDF.

Some of the fuel drums for the mini hospital and road works.

