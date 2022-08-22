Aortic Valve Replacement Market 2021-26: Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global aortic valve replacement market to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global aortic valve replacement market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.

Aortic valve replacement refers to the procedure of replacing a non-functioning valve with an artificial heart valve. Aortic valves are one of the four valves that control the flow of blood through the heart. It separates the left ventricle and the main artery, which supplies oxygen-rich blood to the aorta. Improper functioning of the aortic valve interferes with the blood flow and forces the heart to work harder. Aortic valve replacement restores normal blood flow, reduces the symptoms, prolongs life, and preserves the proper function of the heart muscle. The replacement process is performed with prosthetic and artificial valves made from synthetic materials or animal tissues such as pig, cow, and human donors.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aortic-valve-replacement-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global aortic valve replacement market is primarily driven by increasing valvular diseases such as aortic stenosis and aortic regurgitation. The rising geriatric population has also increased the demand for aortic valve replacement methods as valves become narrow and stiff from aging. Besides this, governments ofdifferent countries are undertaking initiatives to create awareness about valve replacement surgeries and providing high reimbursement rates to patients. For instance, the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions has launched The Valve for Life Initiative to improve access to aortic valve replacement across Europe. Furthermore, technological advancements in replacement surgeries and minimally invasive (MI) techniques are significantly fueling the market growth.

Breakup by Surgery:

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Breakup by Product:

Transcatheter Aortic Valve

Sutureless Valve

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Abbott Laboratories

Anteris Technologies Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coroneo Inc.

CryoLife Inc.

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

JenaValve Technology Inc.

LifeNet Health Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Thubrikar Aortic Valve Inc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3yfyymF

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568243253/contact-lenses-market-trends-share-size-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568244416/immunoglobulin-market-trends-share-size-growth-scope-and-forecast-2021-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568244972/3d-cell-culture-market-trends-share-size-growth-scope-and-forecast-2021-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/569826522/oscilloscope-market-report-2021-26-trends-demand-share-size-growth-and-analysis

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/569827378/insect-growth-regulators-market-share-size-growth-analysis-opportunity-2021-26

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/569827455/personal-mobility-devices-market-share-size-demand-growth-opportunity-2021-26

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/569827572/urgent-care-apps-market-trends-size-share-demand-growth-opportunity-2021-26

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800