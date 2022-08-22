Author Southern Sollars's new book "Ruby the Dancing Dachshund" is a charming children's story that offers valuable lessons for young readers

Recent release "Ruby the Dancing Dachshund" from Page Publishing author Southern Sollars is a heartwarming children's story that provides impactful lessons for young readers and listeners as they follow Ruby on her many exciting adventures.

MCINTOSH, N.M., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern Sollars, a married great-grandmother who lives near Albuquerque, New Mexico, has completed her new book "Ruby the Dancing Dachshund": a meaningful and engaging children's story that introduces Ruby, a dancing dachshund who teaches important lessons, such as caring for others, not stealing or lying, and not taking things for granted.

Author Southern Sollars begins her story by introducing her main character. She writes, "Hello. My name is Ruby. I am a dachshund. My line of dog began in Germany nearly four hundred years ago. My great, great, triple great-grandparents were hunters. They chased badgers, weasels, mink, ferret as well as rats and mice, fought them, and won."

Sollars continues, "Not me. That sounds like an awful lot of hard work. I work, but not as you think. I am a TV and movie star of international fame. Besides that, I talk, and humans can understand me. I'm pretty and I'm smart. I can go anywhere, do anything, and get anything I want. But I'm also not spoiled nor selfish, just extremely talented."

Published by Page Publishing, Southern Sollars's imaginative tale is a perfect bedtime story that shares Ruby's fascinating adventures.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Ruby the Dancing Dachshund" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

