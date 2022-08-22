Author Dominique Ravelo-Napoli's new book "María Estela and her Three Daughters" is a love letter to the author's mother and her life's journey

Recent release "María Estela and her Three Daughters: Her Life Was a Tapestry" from Page Publishing author Dominique Ravelo-Napoli is the Spanish-language story of a life lived simply and with great love. The story expertly weaves together a fictional backstory into the true-life stories of María Estela, to display the love, sadness, and many joys she experienced raising her three daughters.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dominique Ravelo-Napoli, a first-time author has completed her new book "María Estela and her Three Daughters": a touching Spanish-language tribute to her late mother. The youngest of the three daughters, Ravelo-Napoli is now a married mother and grandmother living in the Washington, D.C. area. She moved to the United States from Puerto Rico with her mother at the young age of 17. In a few years became U.S. citizen and spent most of her professional career in the U.S. civil service. She now volunteers for various causes in her community and occasionally works with a talent agency doing Spanish language dubbing and public service announcements. She hopes this will be the first of many published works.

Published by Page Publishing, Ravelo-Napoli's remarkable tale begins with an imagined life of her mother (in the Chapter titled "Morelia") before she came to the United States.The story tells of María' s simple childhood, the death of her husband, and the move from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico with her three daughters and very little savings. True stories about María Estela were collected over years and countless conversations with María and other relatives in both Santo Domingo and the United States. This book should not be missed; it gives readers the full picture of one extraordinary woman's life and her dedication as a single mother.

That unconditional maternal love inspired many of Ravelo-Napoli's poems, which can be found in the book along with some stanzas from a poem by one of her sisters. The book also includes a timeline of important events in María's life, part of her genealogy, and important documents, letters, and photos that she preserved over the years.

Readers who wish to experience this touching, heartfelt work can purchase "María Estela y Sus Tres Hijas: La Vida de Mamá-Fue un Tapiz" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. At the moment, this book is only published in the Spanish language

