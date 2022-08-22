Author Sir Steven Anthony's new book "Hate the # 1 Social Behavioral Disease: The Prince of Principles" warns of the dangers of hate in society and why one must avoid it

Recent release "Hate the # 1 Social Behavioral Disease: The Prince of Principles" from Page Publishing author Sir Steven Anthony is a gripping narrative that highlights the destructive nature of hatred, and its impact on those who harbor it within one's heart. The story revolves around the attempts of one man to rescue his daughter from the corrupt world of her mother.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sir Steven Anthony, who holds a degree in psychology and is currently pursuing a master's degree in parent-child counseling, has completed his new book "Hate the # 1 Social Behavioral Disease: The Prince of Principles": a dissection of the power hate holds over society, and the importance of overcoming it to help those around oneself.

"Hate has to come with reason or you are just stereotyping," writes Anthony. "Hate is to be based on an incidence with evidence and reason on a particular person and not on an entire culture, race, gender, duty, or authority figures. To hate without reason, you are a carrier spreading disease on to your loved ones and your own environmental community. People who hate a race or gender are being selfish and detached, thus uneducated comapared to others in the population.

"... The telescope of life is to get close to people, find the time in order to understand them, and not set up barriers to distance one's self and point fingers because people are different or because people are good-looking, smart, or get all the attention. Learn from them and make use of them. It is better to help people than to hurt them. Never take advantage of the weak. We can all live without hate. Writers put things into perspective and give credit where credit is due. By finding the best in people, we all grow together. We can all learn from each other. People are like gardens of flowers where communities learn to grow together. Through thick and thin, coordination, schemes, repetition, symmetry, harmony, and in theory. Communities need to be worshiped, cared for, and honored."

Published by Page Publishing, Sir Steven Anthony's stirring tale recounts the author's fight for custody of his daughter as he fights to rescue her from a house of hate. After failing to do the same for her mother, Anthony hopes his story will help shed light on the dangers of hate and encourage readers to step away from such feelings.

