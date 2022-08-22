John Peric's new book "Rosa Mystica of Neretva" is a captivating tale that follows the life of Hercule, a former mercenary living a quiet life on the coast

Recent release "Rosa Mystica of Neretva" from Page Publishing author John Peric is a gripping novel that begins when a mysterious letter arrives for the main character, Hercule, from southern France.

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Peric, a father, husband, and graduate of University of Notre Dame, has completed his new book "Rosa Mystica of Neretva": a compelling novel that follows the life and adventures of Hercule after a mysterious letter arrives for him.

Peric used his real-life experience to create the world of "Rosa Mystica of Neretva": "John Peric was born in California of Croatian immigrants. He spent his childhood summers living on the farms in the towns of Čapljina, Struge, and Gabela, which became the setting for Rosa Mystica of Neretva, from where he learned the language, history, and life experiences of farmers."

Published by Page Publishing, John Peric's intense tale unfolds for readers the story of Hercule. When a puzzling letter is delivered to his doorstep, Hercule must face his past and everything that comes along with it. In "Rosa Mystica of Neretva" Hercule and his love, Katherine, must fight death, secrets, and the transgressions of the past.

The backdrop of this story is a beautiful and historic landscape. Peric builds a world that grips readers from the very beginning. This story is nestled between the two major empires of Europe and the Ottomans which intensifies the complicated story of "Rosa Mystica of Neretva". Peric breathes life into a beautiful story of unsuspecting lives and forbidden love.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Rosa Mystica of Neretva" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing