Author Yvonne Bullis Guerrero's new book "Roses and Reflections" is faith based collection of inspiring messages to be used in daily Christian reflection and prayer

The recent release "Roses and Reflections" from Page Publishing author Yvonne Bullis Guerrero is an inspiring compilation of messages that convey the importance of life, God and love and their interconnectedness for those of strong faith. Meant to uplift and inspire, these messages can be used in daily reflection and prayer.

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yvonne Bullis Guerrero, a retired missionary and gospel singer who established a successful bible school, has completed her new book "Roses and Reflections": a collection of faith-based messages for reflection.

"This book contains messages of the most important things to us—life, God, and love. And other things affecting us—loneliness, fears, trials, doubts, and not understanding why. These messages can be used as a devotional, Bible study, or preaching."

Published by Page Publishing, Yvonne Bullis Guerrero's inspiring tale encourages Christians to find God in their lives and through their love. In the chaos and excitement of everyday life, these messages may be used to reflect and pray to Him, encouraging believers to devote some time to God each day.

Readers who wish to experience this spiritual work can purchase "Roses and Reflections" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

