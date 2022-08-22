Fran Byrd's newly released "God's Gift to My Life" is an inspiring collection of personal poetry that draws from the author's passion for music

"God's Gift to My Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Fran Byrd is an enjoyable and empowering collection of poems exploring the highs and lows of life's journey.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Gift to My Life": a thoughtful reflection on the gifts God provides. "God's Gift to My Life" is the creation of published author Fran Byrd, who was born and raised in Fordyce, Arkansas, and is the proud mother of four children, a son and three daughters, and the big mama of nine grandchildren.

Byrd shares, "These are stepping-stones of life in the form of poetry while growing physically as well as spiritually from the past to the present. I've been tried by the three Ts—troubles, trials, and tribulations—of life that come in the seasons of heartache and pain. However, I enjoy a little sunshine even when having to walk through the rain. So as my steps are being ordered, I cherish the memories of happy times and sad times. They were the best of times. Looking back at my childhood and me, having family reunions, having barbeques, and going shopping were just the little things, along with my baby girl and the bad boys over on the back side.

"I heard a voice say, 'You are God's child, so as you walk this path, walk in his Word.' So I thank God for what he has given me. He speaks in a still small voice and says, 'Remember to hush. When chatter is around, you're in the wrong place.' There are times when my cup overflows with troubles and tears, which bring about heavy burdens. I sit on the mourner's bench, crying out, 'Please, Lord, I want to be free. Deliver me.'

"I hold on to my little Snowflake and hear, 'I'm certainly not gone.' What do I do? I love you too. Just a hit-and-miss of my life's journey. There is much more to be said if it is his will. All of this is of my heavenly Father because he gave me the gift of life. How much do I owe? I surrender all, giving my life to him with the fruit of labor."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fran Byrd's new book will entertain, encourage, and challenge the spirit.

Byrd shares deeply personal writings that are rooted in her personal challenges, reflections of faith, and thankfulness for God's love.

