Lisa Moffet's new book "Poetry of the Soul" is a searing collection of deeply personal poems exploring themes of love, heartbreak, and the vicissitudes of modern life

Recent release "Poetry of the Soul" from Page Publishing author Lisa Moffet is a compilation of poetry laying bare the raw emotional power of romantic relationships and the intense despair felt by the one left behind.

DANIELSON, Conn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lisa Moffet, an artist and writer, has completed her new book "Poetry of the Soul": a poignant collection of heartfelt verses offering an intimate glimpse of a shattered heart working toward healing.

The author shares, "Every poem in this book is real and to the point and makes you feel like you are going through every emotion that has been written in every poem. It is full of very deep emotions of depression and reality that we all go through in life that make it hard to deal with. In this lies my hope that one day, one of the poems in this book will help someone else who is going through the same things that I have gone through and see that if I made it through, then so can they. Every poem talks about true feelings that a lot of people have a hard time to face alone. Sometimes it helps to know that someone else knows how we feel, and it makes the pain easier to cope with—almost like a ray of sunshine to a terrible day. Every poem is a true feeling of love lost and the pain it leaves behind, memories that tear us all apart in different ways, and memories of things that I have gone through in life. By writing these poems, it has also helped me to heal by getting it off my chest."

Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Moffet's engrossing book is a superb choice for modern poetry readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Poetry of the Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

