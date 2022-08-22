Francis S. Oda's newly released "Envision with God: Believe and See" is an empowering message of God's plan for all

"Envision with God: Believe and See" from Christian Faith Publishing author Francis S. Oda is a compelling discussion of living in faith and allowing God to guide each step as readers explore a systematic guide to discovering God's will.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Envision with God: Believe and See": a potent and thought-provoking self-help work. "Envision with God: Believe and See" is the creation of published author Francis S. Oda.

Oda shares, "As a pastor and business leader, I have seen that most people are walking backwards into their futures! All their reference points about the future are usually drawn from the past. Envision with God turns you around to face what is ahead with God's guidance. After all, aren't all God's promises in the future?

"The practice of 'envisioning with God' will not only turn you to your future in God but give you something many Christians lack: an absolute certainty in recognizing the voice of God. A common practice, even among mature Christians, is seeking confirmation for something their Father God has told them. It is strange, to say the least, that a child would not recognize his or her father's voice. This will no longer be a problem as one faithfully envisions with Father God.

"Envisioning with God erases the division between the marketplace and pulpit. You will discover that God doesn't recognize this division. His desire is for unity. Too many Christians are schizophrenic in terms of their spiritual identities. This has weakened families, churches, businesses, communities, and nations. No such division should exist as the many powerful examples in the book testify.

"Envisioning with God in a simple and systematic way will change your life, causing you to face your future and recognize the voice of God. Envisioning will engage you in a day-to-day dialog with your Father, and unify the roles of your spiritual identity, propelling you to your destiny, facing forward into God's promises."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Francis S. Oda's new book will challenge and empower believers whether they are established or just beginning to discover their connection with God.

Oda shares in hopes of aiding others on their spiritual journey to nurturing and accepting a deep connection with their faith.

Consumers can purchase "Envision with God: Believe and See" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Envision with God: Believe and See," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

