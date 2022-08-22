Phyllis McCrobie's newly released "Angel of Mine" is a heartfelt story of a young boy's journey following a cancer diagnosis

"Angel of Mine" from Christian Faith Publishing author Phyllis McCrobie is a message of hope and God's love for those facing a personal tragedy that finds a loving family in the midst of a battle against a deadly illness.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Angel of Mine": an encouraging narrative with an important message of faith. "Angel of Mine" is the creation of published author Phyllis McCrobie, who attended the University of Maryland, Baltimore, School of Social Work, where she received her MSW and went on to obtain her clinical license. Following her time as a clinical therapist, McCrobie transitioned to the federal government, where she remains employed to this day.

McCrobie shares, "Angel of Mine is a real-life journey as seen through the eyes of a thirteen-year-old boy and his family as their faith gets challenged and ultimately restored in the midst of facing the devastating reality of a cancer diagnosis. Despite the tragedy, this family was able to see how their story was shaped and guided by God's hands and His angels at each and every turn."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis McCrobie's new book is an emotionally charged narrative that will tug at the heartstrings as readers consider the heartfelt message within.

McCrobie draws from personal experience to share in hopes of bringing comfort to those facing similar challenges.

