Jacqueline Glasscock's newly released "Skylin's Color Adventures" is a delightful collection of eleven stories that explore a variety of colors

"Skylin's Color Adventures" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqueline Glasscock is a fun-filled selection of color adventure stories that find a precocious young girl enjoying the colors found throughout creation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Skylin's Color Adventures": an exciting opportunity for young readers to learn about all the different colors found in one's day-to-day life. "Skylin's Color Adventures" is the creation of published author Jacqueline Glasscock.

Glasscock shares, "Step into the life of Skylin and her color adventures. This book is filled with rhymes and is bound to have your child smiling and laughing while learning about all the different colors. There are eleven stories about various colors in this one book. Each story is based on a new color every day. You will follow Skylin and enjoy learning while being introduced to fun places and environments. The first story is exploring the color red at a big fruit stand. The second story is exploring the color white at a farm. The third story is exploring the color gray at the ocean. The fourth story is exploring the color brown hiking in the woods. The fifth story is exploring the color purple at the store. The sixth is exploring the color pink at the pet shop. The seventh story is exploring the color black at the zoo. The eighth is exploring the color green outside in her backyard. The ninth story is exploring the color blue at the park. The tenth story is exploring the color yellow at a picnic. The eleventh story is exploring the color orange at the pumpkin patch. Each story takes you on an exciting color adventure."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline Glasscock's new book will delight and entertain as readers of all ages share in the lyrical fun within.

Glasscock offers readers an entertaining collection within the pages of this charming anthology.

