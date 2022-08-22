Author Isaiah Spikes's new book "Jenakis" tells the captivating story of a teenager who becomes trapped in a strange world and takes on a new identity

Recent release "Jenakis" from Page Publishing author Isaiah Spikes is a fascinating tale that centers around a young teenager named Jerome, who finds himself forever altered when he becomes trapped in a new land and under the control of its king. Now called Jenakis, the teen must do his best to serve his masters while trying to find his escape.

LEXINGTON, Ky. , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isaiah Spikes has completed his new book "Jenakis": a story of becoming lost, losing oneself, and searching for those who can help one find their way home again.

Beginning his story, Spikes writes, "Accepting his victory, Jenakis stumbled back to Colerain's Cabins. 'How could this be life!' he screamed in agony. Crying into his bloody gloves and rusted armor, he watched the night fall over Havoc's kingdom. While staring into the sky, his past began to dwell on him. Jenakis started to regret not telling his mother that he loved her in their last meeting. He regretted not telling friends that he appreciated their companionship, but the negativity that he received couldn't compare to it. It was a tedious and strenuous walk, but when Jenakis finally reached Colerain's Cabins, he weakly slid the door open to his cell and sat on a wrinkled banner that acted as a bedsheet. He wondered how he ended up fighting for survival. Did I just murder a man for food? I have to get everyone out of here! he thought. See, before Jenakis was a fighter for King Havoc trapped inside a land known as Crisol, he was just a thirteen-year-old kid named Jerome."

Published by Page Publishing, Isaiah Spikes's spellbinding tale will capture the imaginations of readers of all backgrounds as Jenakis struggles with his new life and must rely on the help of others to find his footing. Set in a fully realized world with characters more unique than the next, "Jenakis" will leave readers on the edge of their seats through twists and turns right up until the stunning conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Jenakis" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

