Patience Ekunno's newly released "The Biggest Game Changer" is an empowering message of God's gift to humanity and the Gospel of Jesus Christ

"The Biggest Game Changer: Christ's Resurrection-Our Righteousness-No More Condemnation" from Christian Faith Publishing author Patience Ekunno is a potent reminder of the gift found within Christ's death and resurrection and one's role within God's creation.

Ekunno shares, "It is imperative for the world to know that God has made everyone righteous in Christ, and also God has given eternal life to everyone in this world through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. However, this righteous life becomes reality only by faith in Jesus Christ. The world needs to know that the price for man's sins has been paid in full, and a righteous life in Christ is made available for anyone who will believe. Jesus Christ is a gift of righteousness and eternal life to man by God as an act of His love for the world.

"God demonstrated His love, His righteousness, and His Justice when He made Jesus Christ, who knew no sin to be the sin of the world. God did not send Jesus Christ to the world to condemn the world but to reconcile the world to Himself through Him. God laid the sin of the world upon Him. Jesus was crucified and went to hell on behalf of man, and on the third day, after his death, God raised Him from the dead in His righteousness and eternal life by the power of the Holy Spirit. Jesus Christ became born again. He became a new creature—the first to be born among the dead. Christ's resurrection, therefore, became the biggest game changer God played against Satan that made man righteous. It disarmed the kingdom of darkness. Christ's resurrection not only restored dominion to man but also created a new man in man—a righteous man in an eternal union with God. There is no more condemnation but exaltation in Christ in heavenly places."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patience Ekunno's new book is an exciting opportunity for spiritual growth as readers are encouraged in their connection with Christ.

Ekunno shares in hopes of spreading awareness of the need to live in faith and trust in God's word.

