TiaElsa's newly released "Simon of Cyrene: The Black Man in Jesus's Life" is an engaging discussion of scripture and what is known of Simon of Cyrene.

"Simon of Cyrene: The Black Man in Jesus's Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author TiaElsa is a fascinating look at an often misunderstood or overlooked member of Jesus's followers who serves as a thought-provoking biblical figure to this day.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Simon of Cyrene: The Black Man in Jesus's Life": an enjoyable biblical history study. "Simon of Cyrene: The Black Man in Jesus's Life" is the creation of published author TiaElsa, who graduated with Bachelor of Science degree and continued her education at Rensselaer Technical Institute, graduating as a mechanical engineer. TiaElsa would go on to work at the General Electric Company Aero Space Division in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

TiaElsa shares, "Simon's name appeared only once (few hours) in the New Testament in the life of Jesus. Simon is as a common name for Jewish, Greeks, and other people during that time as Joe or Charlie is today. Yet one of these Simons, called Simon of Cyrene, became a figure larger than life in God's plan of salvation for mankind. They called him 'of Cyrene' because he was born in a city named Cyrenaica or Cyrene and whose role in the life of Jesus and in God the Father's plan of salvation was to help Jesus carry his cross, during more than half of Jesus's journey to Calvary.

"According to history, this man was an unknown man, an African from Cyrene in North Africa, east of Egypt, whose life changed forever.

"Note that it will be very nice if in every fifth station of the cross, Simon of Cyrene would show up as he really was a black man."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, TiaElsa's new book will bring a realness to the man who was Simon of Cyrene.

TiaElsa's carefully researched and articulate discussion will encourage readers in their pursuit of knowledge related to Jesus's life and of those around him.

