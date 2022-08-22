Josh Knipple's newly released "Eli Goes To Church" is an inspiring faith-based tale of a little's boys lessons on faith, church, and living in Jesus's image

"Eli Goes To Church" from Christian Faith Publishing author Josh Knipple is a charming opportunity to help young believers learn about key aspects of living a life of trusting faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Eli Goes To Church": a darling story of a child's faith. "Eli Goes To Church" is the creation of published author Josh Knipple, a dedicated husband and proud father of four who is a full-time missionary for Crucified Ministries and Snowboarders and Skiers for Christ (SFC).

"Have you ever thought about what church must be like to a kid? Who the people are, why we sing, and why we do some of the things we do. Join us on an adventure into the simple mind of a child as Eli tries to understand church, faith, and life.

"Eli Goes to Church truly shows just how simple Jesus's statement 'Faith like a child' can be."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josh Knipple's new book features engaging imagery created by Thyra Jacobs.

Early reviews are strong and encouraging, "Eli Goes to Church" is written perfectly for explaining "the Light" in a way that children of all ages can relate. My children five and seven both were extremely interested and has opened them to asking to learn more. I found that not only the message was easily received, but the awesome illustrations kept them interested. Thank you for providing a simple way to discuss a normally challenging topic in a fun and enjoyable book!"

"I would have read it to my kids! The concept is spot on and concise. Makes great sermon material as well. I think it would be great for child dedications- simple answers that sometimes parents complicate." —Doug Black, Pastor Liberty Grace

Consumers can purchase "Eli Goes To Church" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Eli Goes To Church," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing