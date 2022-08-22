Author Anthony J. Raiola's new book "Mountains on My Shoulders: Diary of a Survivor" is an inspiring memoir of the myriad challenges met and overcome throughout his life

Recent release "Mountains on My Shoulders: Diary of a Survivor" from Page Publishing author Anthony J. Raiola is a stirring true story of family tragedy, victimization, discrimination, and recovery by a man who has survived unimaginable hardship and emerged as a strong, healthy advocate for others experiencing the same daunting hardships of his past.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthony J. Raiola, a husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend as well as an outspoken and passionate advocate, activist, and inspirational public speaker for all human and civil rights, LGBT rights, HIV/AIDS education and treatment, drug use maintenance and recovery, Housing for All, and advocate for survivors of sexual child abuse, has completed his new book "Mountains on My Shoulders: Diary of a Survivor": a candid reflection on his own experiences with all of these challenges.

One man's journey through life from victim to survivor to outspoken activist on many social issues such as child abuse, loss, addiction, HIV/AIDS, disease, racial inequality and equality, and LGBT rights. This is a true story of what one man went through while battling all of life's ups and downs, burning in the ashes of betrayal and discrimination trying to hold him down but rising up and becoming one of the most outspoken and controversial social activists and public speakers around. A true survivor who overcame the heaviness of the mountains weighing him down just wanting him to crumble and cave in.

Published by Page Publishing, Anthony J. Raiola's engrossing book is an inspiring choice for anyone who has suffered from injustice, illness, addiction, and the vicissitudes of modern life.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Mountains on My Shoulders: Diary of a Survivor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing