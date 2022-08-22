Author Combines Art Education with Techniques for Personal Fulfillment

New book helps artists find purpose and meaning within their creative process

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artist and author Barbara L. McCulloch wants to inspire her fellow creative spirits to learn and grow with her new book, "The Unstoppable Artist: Discovering the Artist Inside Yourself." In the book, McCulloch guides readers through step-by-step projects to empower them on their journey as an inspired, creative artist.

Part one of the book aims to ignite readers passions and open the door to growth, through inspirational stories and projects, to discover higher purpose and empower the readers' artistic journey. McCulloch includes exercises to help work through creative blocks, and help readers explore new directions and artistic possibilities.

Part two gives readers the experience of creating unique art. It offers projects designed to guide artists forward with confidence, to develop drawing and painting skills, design strong engaging art, master color schemes to create a powerful mood, and explore techniques to develop a personalized creative expression.

"After looking at other art instruction books, I felt that artists could be better served by being empowered through inspiration and motivation," McCulloch said. "This book is designed to turn frustration into confidence. Artists of all levels can learn and grow through the techniques taught in this book."

Through the contributions of ten artists, "The Unstoppable Artist" shows eight discovery projects, 47 skills projects, 19 study examples, and 41 illustrations, to transform readers from stuck to unstoppable, from dreaming to doing.

"The Unstoppable Artist: Discovering the Artist Inside Yourself"

By Barbara L. McCulloch

ISBN: 9781665723077 (softcover); 9781665723091 (hardcover)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Barbara L. McCulloch, an artist and instructor, works from her studio in Santa Fe, N.M. McCulloch has a strong background in both creating and teaching drawing, painting, and portraiture in a wide range of media and style. Her current work in abstract, gestural oil is inspired by the beauty of the surrounding landscape. Making time for creative exploration is a passion she transmits to new artists.

To learn more, please visit https://www.barbaramcculloch.com/.

###

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

afletcher@lavidge.com

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, afletcher@lavidge.com

SOURCE LAVIDGE