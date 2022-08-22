Author Allen Butler Jr.'s new book "Churches of Love: Love Thy Neighbor" is a powerful story of a pastor who uses his teachings to help improve his local communities

Recent release "Churches of Love: Love Thy Neighbor" from Page Publishing author Allen Butler Jr. is a riveting tale of Bishop Owens, an Afro-American pastor who wishes to change the local communities surrounding his church for the better. Met with opposition by drug dealers, Owens forges ahead to create a new community founded on Jesus's teachings of love.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allen Butler Jr., a devout follower of Christ, has completed his new book "Churches of Love: Love Thy Neighbor": a gripping and compelling narrative of a pastor who pursues his vision of a healthier and brighter community despite the troubles it faces.

Butler Jr. writes, "Bishop Owens is an Afro-American pastor who is tired of the poverty, crime, and drug addiction rate around the neighborhoods where his mega church is located. So he implements the teaching of Jesus 'Love thy neighbor as you love yourself' while occupying the neighborhoods all day every day with thousands of members. The neighborhoods are changing, but the drug dealers don't agree and are trying to stop this movement by any means necessary! Although the bishop knows that this movement comes with hardship and some tragedies, he believes in what God has put in his heart to do. With the help of his better half and copastor S. Owens and his church organization, this too shall come to pass that God may get the glory."

Published by Page Publishing, Allen Butler Jr.'s poignant tale is inspired by the author's own change of heart after accepting God's saving grace into his life, and his ideas on how to improve conditions for people of color in America. Through Bishop Owen's attempts to create a better community, readers will come to better understand Jesus' message of love and how God can change one's life if one allows him to.

