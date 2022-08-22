Technip Energies and Clough to Perform FEED for TotalEnergies Papua LNG Upstream Production Facilities

Technip Energies TE NL, leader of a consortium with Clough, has been selected to perform the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for TotalEnergies' Papua LNG project's upstream production facilities in Papua New Guinea.

The upstream production facilities cover the development of the Elk and Antelope onshore gas fields including the well pads and the central processing facility.

It also incorporates a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) scheme to remove the fields' native CO 2 and reinject it into the reservoirs.

Technip Energies and Clough offer a very robust combination to identify and tackle the specific challenges of this project, lay solid foundations for its execution and foster a sustainable ecosystem around it.

Loic Chapuis, SVP Gas & Low Carbon Energies of Technip Energies, commented: "We are very proud to be entrusted by TotalEnergies for this strategic development which will feed the future Papua LNG trains. Leveraging our expertise designing gas units, integrating technologies and managing CO 2 as well as our experience delivering large scale projects we are committed to make this project a reference in the industry".

John Galvin, Executive Vice President APAC of Clough, said: "I am pleased for Clough to be part of another important and exciting project supporting our communities in Papua New Guinea. Our strong history of working in Papua New Guinea combined with our diverse engineering capabilities stand us in good stead for the delivery of the continuing scope of work which we will endeavour to be awarded."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

About Clough

Clough is a pioneering engineering and construction company established in 1919 in Perth, Western Australia. Clough delivers sustainable high performing assets for the infrastructure, resources and energy industries underpinned by a dedication to problem solving and getting the job done safely and efficiently.

Today, Clough manages a global workforce of over 2000 people from operating centres across Australia, Asia Pacific, UK, and North America that strive for the best in everything, setting new safety and performance benchmarks every single day.

Clough is a wholly owned subsidiary of Murray & Roberts, a multinational group that focuses its expertise on delivering sustainable and fit-for-purpose project engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance solutions. The Group delivers its capabilities into the resources, industrial, energy, water and specialised infrastructure sectors.

www.cloughgroup.com

