Published - Reborn:2011, a decade of photojournalism in Israel, by Nir Alon

Israeli photojournalist Nir Alon self publishes Reborn:2011. ISBN 9798210568755

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reborn:2011 is a compilation of some of the best work by Israeli photojournalist Nir Alon between 2011-2021, depicting Israel through better known and less known events creating a vivid and diverse personal perspective. Self published via Blurb with 154 pages, 139 photos (ISBN 9798210568755).

Alon is a photojournalist specializing in editorial and news photography, registered with the State of Israel Government Press Office and holds an official press card. His work has been published internationally in a variety of publications including Le Figaro, The Telegraph, Daily Mail, Guardian, Independent, Le Monde, Le Express, TIME, National Geographic, La Repubblica, Deutsche Welle, Bild, Corriere Della Sera, New York Times, New York Post, Spiegel, Le Point, Vanity Fair, Wall Street Journal, Mother Jones, Newsweek Poland, Jerusalem Post and many others.