The Well Groomed Franchise System Sells Colorado Territory to Franchisees

The Well Groomed Pets salon in Las Vegas

We offer a great price, tremendous national partners, premium equipment and product materials, and the best grooming training team on the planet.” — Michael Hill, CEO of The Well Groomed Franchise System

OVIEDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Well Groomed Franchise System, Inc. announced today that the Company has sold multiple units of its popular and rapidly growing Well Groomed Pets (WGP) dog wellness and grooming salons in Colorado. The Company also reported that three units were also sold in Henderson Nevada.WGP, a premium dog grooming and wellness salon franchise, is the perfect combination of high-touch pet grooming services and high-tech operations for franchise owners and the pets and people they serve. WGP salons offer a complete menu of grooming services for dogs as well as the industry’s most comprehensive wellness checks. At each visit, WGP professionals measure, track, and report on 44 points of wellness in an effort to create the most personalized grooming experience in the industry. Clients are required to have all of their dog's vaccinations up to date (Rabbies, Parvo, and Bordetella). WGP staff is required to be Safe Certified by the American Kennel Club and all grooming teams receive continuous support and training from the industry's top celebrity and internationally certified master groomers. Several leading pet industry partners provide additional and exclusive training on a regular basis."The pet industry in Colorado is very strong and we are thrilled to bring our brand of dog grooming and passion for dog wellness to this amazing part of the country", said Michael Hill, CEO of The Well Groomed Franchise System. "Franchisees and groomers alike have found a home with our franchise product. We bring a lot of energy to the space not the least of which is a modern technology solution for franchise owners", he added.Each WGP salon is powered by a proprietary technology solution that helps automate many of the operational burdens that have traditionally been impediments to multi-store expansion. More than 90% of the independent dog grooming industry is characterized by single owner operators. WGP's software solutions simplify or fully automate so much of the store that ownership and management of multiple salons is as easy as running a single location."There are a lot of options for prospective franchisees for sure but I think people have been choosing our business model because of the comprehensive value set we offer", Hill added. "We offer a great price, tremendous national partners, premium equipment and product materials, and the best grooming training team on the planet."###About Well Groomed PetsWGP is a premium grooming and wellness center that employs proprietary AI and machine learning to customize every pet grooming treatment for optimal results specific to each pet breed and pet’s wellness condition. The Company stands alone as the industry’s most comprehensive wellness salon. Many groomers will offer a light physical wellness inspection, but WGP really does wellness well. A 44-point physical, physiological and behavioral wellness exam is included with every visit. The Company’s goal is to ensure Well Groomed clients are the happiest, healthiest and the best-looking dogs in town and the mission is to extend the lives of pets in every community we serve. WGP only use premium hypoallergenic shampoo and conditioning products and the highest quality grooming equipment. The Company has several exclusive national partnerships with industry leading companies and organizations including The American Kennel Club, Hydra, Andis and many more. The Company also has a powerful ongoing training program that is lead by the Nation’s top celebrity groomers and international certified master groomers. Finally, the company’s wellness initiatives are overseen by a large wellness council made up of top veterinarian KOL’s and other pet industry thought leaders. For more information, visit www.wellgroomedpets.com

