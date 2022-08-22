Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass and Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4004540                          

TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 21 August, 2022 at 1806 hours

LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Ronald James Jones III

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 21 August 2022 at approximately 1806 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male refusing to leave the Cortina Inn in the Town of Rutland. Troopers identified the male as Ronald James Jones III. Through investigation, it was determined Jones committed the offenses of Unlawful Trespass and Disorderly Conduct. Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Jones was released with a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 3 October 2022 at 1000

 

