Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass and Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4004540
TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 21 August, 2022 at 1806 hours
LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Ronald James Jones III
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 21 August 2022 at approximately 1806 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male refusing to leave the Cortina Inn in the Town of Rutland. Troopers identified the male as Ronald James Jones III. Through investigation, it was determined Jones committed the offenses of Unlawful Trespass and Disorderly Conduct. Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Jones was released with a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 3 October 2022 at 1000