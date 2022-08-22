Conference promotes trade, industry in central Việt Nam

VIETNAM, August 22 -

NINH THUẬN — Many localities in the central and Central Highlands regions have achieved an economic growth rate higher than the average rate of the country, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải said at an annual trade and industry promotion conference held in Ninh Thuận Province on Friday.

Speaking at the conference, Hải said the region has a strategic geographical position and much potential, advantages and favourable conditions for development in many fields such as industry, tourism, services, seaports, and high-tech agriculture.

The conference was co-chaired by the heads of the Agency for Regional Industry and Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Ninh Thuận Province’s Department of Industry and Trade, with the participation of more than 200 delegates from 15 provinces and cities in the region.

It evaluated trade and industry promotion for 15 provinces and cities in the central - Central Highlands region last year and the first six months of this year, setting out directions, tasks and solutions for the final six months of the year and coming years.

It also created a chance for localities to exchange and share experiences, strengthen connection and cooperation, promote investment and expand markets.

The region includes Đà Nẵng and the provinces of Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên Huế, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi, Bình Định, Phú Yên, Khánh Hòa, Ninh Thuận, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Đắk Nông and Lâm Đồng.

It has a land area of 102,035 sq.km, accounting for more than 30 per cent of the country, with a total coastline of more than 1,456 km.

Its population is over 18 million people, accounting for 21.2 per cent of the country's population.

There are 11 economic zones with 726 projects, 50 industrial parks with 1,834 projects, and 196 industrial clusters attracting 2,168 investment projects in the whole region.

Ngô Quang Trung, head of the Agency for Regional Industry and Trade, said VNĐ48.8 billion (US$2 million) was spent to promote trade and industry in the region last year.

“Policies on trade and industry promotion have helped to attract investment in industrial and handicraft production in rural areas in the region,” he said.

They supported and created conditions for organisations and individuals to invest in sustainable production development, improve competitiveness, and effectively implement the process of international economic integration, he said.

Overcoming difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, industrial production in the region maintained a positive growth rate last year, Võ Đình Vinh, director of Ninh Thuận Province’s Department of Industry and Trade, said.

Ninh Thuận, Đắk Lắk, Đắk Nông, Gia Lai, Kom Tum and Lâm Đồng were among the provinces with the highest economic growth rates.

Last year, Gia Lai and Ninh Thuận achieved gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates of 9.71 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, and were in the top five provinces with the highest growth rates in the country.

The region’s industrial production value last year rose by 1.6 per cent year-on-year.

Total retail sales of goods and services in the region increased by 2.4 per cent compared to the previous year, accounting for 15.4 per cent of sales of the whole country.

Export turnover last year reached US$13.5 billion, up 12.8 per cent compared to 2020, while import turnover was estimated at $11.7 billion, an increase of 22.5 per cent compared to 2020.

In the first six months of the year, the region’s industrial production continued its recovery. Industrial production value saw a strong increase of 12.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Total retail sales of goods and services rose 14.3 per cent compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, export and import turnovers increased by 28.4 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

However, there are still some shortcomings in the industrial production and commercial activity, especially in terms of laws, policies, and enhancing regional linkages.

The participants also discussed and shared experiences in removing difficulties and obstacles, as well as proposed solutions to promote production and business in each locality and the whole region. — VNS